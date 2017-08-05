

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administering the oath to Celestine Lyngdoh at Raj Bhavan in Shillong on Friday. –UB Photos

Celestine Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbon were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan.

Lyngdoh will take over as the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister and Ymbon will look after the Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Department.

The Chief Minister, State Congress president DD Lapang, Cabinet ministers and both ruling and opposition legislators were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

But Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, who were dropped as ministers last evening, were not present.

Tynsong was the PHE Minister and Dhar was the Power and C&RD Minister while they were sacked.

They were taken off their ministerial responsibilities so that they can work for the party, the Chief Minister said.

“There should be more exercise of this kind (reshuffling) as it creates a healthy environment. We want to create space for everyone,” he added.

The Cabinet reshuffle came two days after the Congress formed a 10-member election panel in the State in an attempt to stop party leaders from joining the BJP.

Asked about his strategy to tackle anti-Congress forces like the BJP or the National People’s Party (NPP), Sangma said, “There are lots of comprehensive measures. We have to identify leaders who can contribute towards strengthening of the party. We cannot continue to carry on with old and usual approach. We are determined to see the party performs better in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The Assembly Elections in the State are due next year. – PTI