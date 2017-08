Workshop

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 4 - The Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation today organised a special workshop on self-employment for youths at its head office at Panjabari in association with NABARD. Over 200 youths from Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Goalpara, Darrang, Baksa, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Majuli, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts took part in the workshop inaugurated by Corporation Chairman Manoj Saikia.