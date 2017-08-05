Dr NN Dutta, senior Rotarian, highlighted different social issues.

The new Club president Debajani Das, who was elected for the sixth term, sought the cooperation of all members. Das took charge from Alamara Begum, the outgoing president of the Club.

The other office-bearers of the new executive body are Dr Roshanara Begum, vice president; Kabita Das, secretary; Padumi Dutta, treasurer; Dr Gayatree Goswami, editor and Sangita Sarma, ISO.

President and members of the Rotary Club of Guwahati, members of the Inner Wheel Club and their family members also attended the function.