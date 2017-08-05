The purpose of the health awareness camp was to educate the upcoming generation on daily self-care and living a healthy, hygienic life as well as orienting necessary and sound social and civic etiquettes among the citizens.

Awareness programmes under UFODI’s Health Orientation Programme Execution (HOPE) are organised mainly with a target to fill the void in school curriculum regarding health and civic etiquettes. In order to ensure that, UFODI has been trying to impart education on these topics through cartoons, animations, videos, etc.

“We have been organising such kind of camps for quite some time now and we plan to continue with our project. Our main objective is to slowly change people’s attitude towards self-health maintenance and also incorporate civic etiquettes and humanity,” said Dr Rathangpani Chattopadhyay, chairman, UFODI.

Established on August 3, 2016, UFODI has been organising such camps with a goal of creating awareness among the masses about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.