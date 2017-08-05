Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 4 - Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora has condemned the physical attack by a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi while the latter was on his way to meet the flood-hit people of Gujarat today.
Stones pelted by the BJP workers severely damaged the vehicle in which the Congress leader was travelling and injured some of his PSOs, Bora said, and described this incident as an outcome of the frustration in the BJP camp over the growing popularity of the Congress and its vice president in different parts of the country.
The BJP workers are so frustrated that they could not restrain themselves even in the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from indulging in such a heinous act, Bora said.
The Congress members will take recourse to a programme at 12 noon tomorrow at the APCC headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, here to register their protest against today’s attack on Rahul Gandhi.