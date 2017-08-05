Stones pelted by the BJP workers severely damaged the vehicle in which the Congress leader was travelling and injured some of his PSOs, Bora said, and described this incident as an outcome of the frustration in the BJP camp over the growing popularity of the Congress and its vice president in different parts of the country.

The BJP workers are so frustrated that they could not restrain themselves even in the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from indulging in such a heinous act, Bora said.

The Congress members will take recourse to a programme at 12 noon tomorrow at the APCC headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, here to register their protest against today’s attack on Rahul Gandhi.