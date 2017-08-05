The first SDG e-newsletter Dorpon has been launched with an aim to disseminate understanding on SDGs among all and highlight the work being done on Sustainable Development Goals in Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal said Assam was one of the first states in the country and in the world to adopt the SDGs into the policy process of the State. “Assam had released its vision document, Assam 2030, ‘Our Dream, Our Commitment’, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, which set forth the vision and strategy for achieving the SDGs in Assam by 2030,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

Stating that at present all departments in the Government of Assam are working towards realigning and designing their policies towards achieving the SDGs by 2030, Sonowal informed that a comprehensive SDG State plan would be prepared for highlighting the path forward for each goal in the State.

The Chief Minister also said that the Government of Assam now plans to take the SDGs to the grassroots to bring forth voices from the most marginalised areas of Assam and build a better future for all. The e-newsletter will be a platform for engagement for all including government officials, youths of Assam, citizens of the State, civil society organisations and NGOs to participate in the SDG journey of Assam, the Chief Minister added.

Dorpon is currently available in the Transformation and Development Department Portal and soon it will also be available in the assam.mygov.in portal for engaging citizens on Assam’s SDG journey.

Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary KV Eapen and Director Assam Administrative Staff College Anjan Chakraborty were also present on the occasion among others.