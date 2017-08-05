Gogoi for Lafiqul murder probe by CBI’s Spl Task Force

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 4 - Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi today said that a mere request to the CBI for taking over the investigation of the Lafiqul Islam murder case is not sufficient. Gogoi said it is not a simple case of murder. “The case is complicated as several angles of investigation may be necessary to trace out the root cause of the murder. It may be linked to prevailing insurgency or be an act by fundamentalist groups of cattle smugglers linked to political leaders,” he said. The Congress strongman added, “In view of this, the State government, showing ideal guardianship, should prevail upon the Government of India to get the murder investigated by the Special Task Force of CBI immediately and ensure that the actual perpetrators of the crime are booked.