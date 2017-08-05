The arrested persons include Abdul Hai, Jintu Talukdar (both laboratory technicians), Dhruba Sarma and Kuldeep Kumar Nath (both computer operators) of the GMCH. The arrests were made by Bhangagarh police since last night.

Sources informed that the accused may also be part of a racket involved in illegal sale of blood to needy patients.

“Blood cannot be sold. It can only be exchanged or obtained from the hospital. The public must understand that accepting blood from unknown donors or people against money can be dangerous,” sources said.

Police said such rackets may be active in other hospitals as well and investigation in this regard is on.

“We are keeping vigil and more arrests could follow,” a police official said.