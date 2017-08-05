IIE collaborated with Delhi-based Project and Technology Management Foundation (PTMF) to implement the training programme. This is the first time that a training programme for guiding start-ups to build their businesses successfully has been conducted by IIE.

The participants attending the programme came from different backgrounds with ideas to start up in sectors like renewable energy, e-commerce, IT, green tea, animal feed manufacturing, construction business etc. The key factor worth mentioning about the participants is that majority of them were well educated and had years of experience in the corporate sector, banks, IT and BPOs etc., and have now left their jobs to become entrepreneurs.

The training covered the basics of entrepreneurship, funding sources, idea generation, preparation of business plan, financial aspect of a business, start-up eco system in this region, etc.

The resource persons were a mix of academicians, IIE faculties and established entrepreneurs from Assam who rendered knowledge from both theoretical and practical aspects of doing business.

Dr Sriparna B Baruah, head of CIE, IIE and AS Dewan, faculty of IIE addressed the participants and took sessions during the training and brought in clarity on developing a start-up idea.

The programme saw a panel discussion on the current scenario of start-ups in the North East with the participants putting across their numerous queries. At the valedictory function today IIE Director Manoj Das addressed the group and motivated them towards entrepreneurship.