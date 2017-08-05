The group has collected donations and relief materials from Hatigaon, Bhetapara, Ganeshguri, Chandmari and Uzanbazar localities. The materials collected include sanitary napkins, soap, packets of biscuit, rice and puffed rice (muri) and medicines.

The drive is being supervised by Girimallika Sharma, head, Deptt of Social Work of the university.

The students collected Rs 5,000 from Dr MN Baruah, MD of the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI), Jorabat. In-charge of social healthcare Dr Gitartha Roymedhi and social counsellor Paominlun Khongsai of NECHRI have also joined the drive.