



Saying that the qualitative aspect of the education system cannot be strengthened without dedication, Chief Minister Sonowal stated that strong steps initiated by the Education Department must be made successful for achieving transformation of the whole system and making it appealing to the young generation.

Saying that teachers must inspire brilliant students to remain in the State and serve the society, Sonowal remarked that Assam is deprived of the services of its meritorious students who go outside the State in large numbers.

Speaking in the meeting, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that from now onwards, people do not need to set up educational institutes as the Government would establish such institutes wherever they are needed. Informing that 12 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalayas have been set up in the State, Sarma said that the Central Government would provide Rs 4 crore to each institute where an amount of Rs 7 crore has been released by the State Government. He also stated that the State Government is planning to open 300 more such institutes in the State and added that complete transparency has been maintained in the recruitment of teachers for these institutes.

Admitting that people will have higher expectations from these Mahavidyalayas as these are government institutes, Sarma called on the newly-recruited lecturers to apply themselves with a selfless spirit to serve the society. The Education Minister also informed that eight girls’ colleges would be set up in the minority-dominated areas.

Notably, in today’s programme, principals and associate professors of five model colleges were also given appointment letters. A total of 93 professors will be appointed.

Irrigation Minister Ranjit Dutta, the Chairman of Housefed, Ranjit Dass, several MLAs, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Vice Chancellor of Cotton State University and top officials of the Education Department were also present in today’s meeting.