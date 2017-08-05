The objectives of the project include increasing digital literacy, making government services and information easily available online, and bringing efficiency and transparency in governance using IT tools.

“Most people across the State face harrowing experiences while visiting a government office for redressal of their grievances concerning service delivery by the administration or other government departments. We want this to stop completely and provide time-bound delivery of services,” Pankaj Chakravarty, SDO (Civil), Kaliabor told The Assam Tribune.

SKP (Smart Kaliabor Project) will help disseminate information of various government schemes and programmes and enhance their awareness levels. They can also point out lapses or drawbacks in implementation and bridge the gap between government officials and public, creating a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

“SKP will also reduce paper works and save time and money. The people-friendly SMS-based Grievance Redressal System has been created to do away with red-tapism. Allotment of monthly PDS rice, kerosene, tenders against works, beneficiary lists against schemes and all relevant information would be made available to public on regular basis,” Chakravartty said.

The implementation of Digital India Initiative and Digital Assam Initiatives would be shared with the young generations to get acquainted and to avail benefits by the rural folks.

For achieving the goals, the administration is taking a number of steps.

A revamped, mobile-friendly and dynamic sub-divisional website has been developed reflecting latest initiatives and projects. An android mobile app named ‘Kaliabor’ is being put in place for the people and government officials.

“Users will have online access to various services and information through this app. Public can lodge their various grievances through this app and also track its status. ‘Praapti’ is another e-governance initiative-cum-online internal office Management System (dashboard) for the SDO (C), Kaliabor. Movement of files and status of pending works can be easily tracked using this online application by the officers and staff of SDO (C) Office,” he added.