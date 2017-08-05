Confirming this, Media adviser to the Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami said that it is up to the Home Ministry to decide whether the case should be handed over to the CBI or not.

Meanwhile, the State Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be headed by IGP (SB) Anurag Tankha. Under the direct supervision of the Director General of Police, the SIT will look into all aspects of the case including the involvement of a senior police officer.

The Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar Rajen Singh will be kept out of the investigation team.