Palanpur unit BJP youth wing general secretary Jayesh Darji was arrested by the Banaskantha district on Saturday after registering an FIR, which also names three others.

One of them is Bhagwanbhai Patel, chairman of Dhanera Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). It is from the APMC market yard in Dhanera that the wave of protests against Rahul Gandhi started.

The police had through the night refused to take the complaint from former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and others till a meeting between district police and senior officers.