Meanwhile, Anowar Hussein, the secretary of GMWU, said that around 120 employees, including labourers and sweepers, besides 25 permanent employees under the union have gone on strike since August 1 to put pressure on the government to fulfil their long-standing demands.

He added that the union demanded provincialisation of all the municipality workers as per the Cabinet decision taken on September 4, 2013, by the previous Congress-led Central government.

The secretary also raised demands for immediate payment of wages and other arrears by the GMB to all its retired employees and demanded devolution of funds from the government for payment of salaries and other arrears as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The workers’ union also regretted that all the GMB employees, including the safai karmacharis and sweepers haven’t received their monthly salaries for the last six months and demanded regularisation of salary payment and immediate clearance of all their dues, Hussein added.

Meanwhile, all the safai karmacharis have resumed work after calling off the strike.