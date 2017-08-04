Abdul Gafur was a contractual teacher of the department during the last session and, as a rule, his service was terminated before summer vacation. This time he was not reappointed. On Wednesday, Abdul Gafur came to the department and had a heated argument with Dr Jehirul Islam for not appointing him in this session. Later he physically assaulted Dr Islam. Dr Islam also attacked him in defence. Later Gafur attacked Dr Islam with a blade, which he was carrying with him.

Dr Islam was taken to BP Civil Hospital for treatment and later was declared out of danger.

Principal Dr SU Ahmed played a positive role and saved Abdul Gafur from students who had gathered to attack Gafur. Later, police took Gafur into custody and an FIR was lodged against him.