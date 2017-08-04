Through a notification, Ronghang allocated portfolios to the EMs while retaining a number of important departments under his control including Finance, Personnel (Council and Transferred Sector), all Centrally-sponsored schemes, projects, and other subjects/departments not allocated to any EM.

The KAAC CEM has allotted the PHE, Industry and Commerce Department to Pradip Rongpi. Ex-MLA Jagat Sing Engti has been awarded Higher Education, Adult & Technical Education, RMSA, DIET, Library and SSA.

The newly-elected MAC from Howraghat constituency, Khonsing Rongpi, has been awarded Health & Family Welfare, Printing & Stationary. Ratan Teron, the elected MAC from Diphu constituency, has been given Town & Country Planning, Town Committee Affairs and Handloom & Textile Department.

The Fishery, Land Revenue & Land Reforms and Art & Culture Department has been allocated to Rupsing Teron, while Tarendra Brahma, who was elected from the Bodo-dominated Langhin constituency, has been awarded Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Dairy Development departments.

Kache Rongpipi has been put in charge of Social Welfare and ICDS. Former AASU leader Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan, who was elected from Bokajan MAC, has been given Soil Conservation, DRD and Archaeology & Museum departments.

Pradip Dipusa, who represents the Dimasa community, has been awarded Food & Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs, and Transport departments.