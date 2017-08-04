The Special DG has been on a visit to Darrang and Udalguri districts following the murder of the ABMSU president in Kokrajhar on Tuesday last. However, he refused to comment further on the progress of the investigation.

Earlier, Saikia had an interaction with local citizens, representatives of different public and community organisations, women leaders and media persons at the conference hall of the SP, Darrang. He assessed the law-and-order situation.

Saikia stressed that the people of the State do not want any flare-up of the situation. In reply to a question regarding shortage of officers and constables in all police stations of Darrang district, the Special DG admitted that this problem plagued the entire State as the Assam Police strength had not increased correspondingly with the increase of the population. However, he assured that the situation would improve soon with the recruitment of 500 constables and officers who are already undergoing training. Saikia stressed the need of security of women and improvement of the women cell in every police station.

During the interaction session, other relevant issues, including the report of the one-man commission into the ethnic violence in Darrang and Udalguri in 2008, eviction of encroachers from government land in Darrang district and recovery of an AK-series rifle from poachers, were discussed.

Mukul Chandra Deka, president of Mangaldai Chambers of Commerce, senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das, president of Darrang AASU unit, Khanindra Rajbongshi, president of Darrang Zilla Mahila Samiti, Rani Devi, Abdur Rahima Biswas of AAMSU and others took part in the interaction programme.

Darrang SP Sreejith Thiraviam, Additional SP (HQ) Suman Chakraborty, DSP (HQ) Deboranjan Sharma and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.