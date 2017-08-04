Correspondent
DOOMDOOMA, Aug 3 - While inaugurating India’s longest river bridge connecting Sadiya with Dhola on May 26 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the bridge would be named after the legendary musician of the State, Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Though more than two months have passed after his announcement, the name of the musical icon is not mentioned on a single nameplate of the bridge. The bridge is still mentioned as Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, which has been widely resented here.
After the inauguration, every day hundreds of people have been visiting the bridge and they are surprised at not finding the name of Dr Bhupen Hazarika anywhere in the bridge. During the month of July, a large number of people from different parts of the State and from outside came to visit the bridge with their children as the schools remained closed for the summer vacation. These visitors also expressed their dissatisfaction over not finding the name of the Sudhakantha.
“We knew that the bridge was named after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, but we could not see Bhupenda’s name on the nameplates of the bridge. His name should be written on the nameplates soon,” said Sabyasachi Bezbaruah, who came to visit the bridge from Jorhat.
“Since the government has already decided to name the bridge after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, then the nameplate should be changed immediately,” said Arindom Phukan of Jorhat.
When quizzed on this matter, an official of the authority concerned said, “We have not received any formal order from the government. As soon as we receive such an order we will change the nameplate of the bridge immediately.”