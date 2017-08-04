After the inauguration, every day hundreds of people have been visiting the bridge and they are surprised at not finding the name of Dr Bhupen Hazarika anywhere in the bridge. During the month of July, a large number of people from different parts of the State and from outside came to visit the bridge with their children as the schools remained closed for the summer vacation. These visitors also expressed their dissatisfaction over not finding the name of the Sudhakantha.

“We knew that the bridge was named after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, but we could not see Bhupenda’s name on the nameplates of the bridge. His name should be written on the nameplates soon,” said Sabyasachi Bezbaruah, who came to visit the bridge from Jorhat.

“Since the government has already decided to name the bridge after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, then the nameplate should be changed immediately,” said Arindom Phukan of Jorhat.

When quizzed on this matter, an official of the authority concerned said, “We have not received any formal order from the government. As soon as we receive such an order we will change the nameplate of the bridge immediately.”