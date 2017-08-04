On Monday, a huge demonstration was organised on the bank of Ranganadi river near NH-15 by the district Congress party and it was joined by various organisations. Addressing the rally, the DCC president, Dr Joy Prakash Das made an appeal to everyone to rise above party lines and join hands to fight against the Ranganadi dam by NEEPCO and the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical dam at Gerukamukh by NHPC.

He also demanded compensation of Rs 1000 crore from the NEEPCO and Rs 1000 crore from the State government for the flood-affected people of Lakhimpur and informed that his party would file a case against the power company for its role in taking lives of people and destroying properties. The demonstration was also attended by leaders of MASS, People’s Council for Peace and Development and Asam Sahitya Sabha etc.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur unit of AASU organised a sit-in protest in front of District Water Resources Department office demanding a compensation of Rs 1000 crore from the State government for the flood victims of Ranganadi. They also demanded the closure of the Gerukamukh dam by NHPC. The AASU would start further agitations in this regard as the 15-day ultimatum it had extended to the authorities to repair the breached portions of the Ranganadi embankment expired on Tuesday.