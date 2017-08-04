It may be mentioned here that Ahmed was killed by unidentified miscreants at Titaguri in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday at around 4.30 pm. After at least two hours of blockade, the police cleared the road. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the members of the Hailakandi district committee of All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hailakandi town in order to register their protest against the killing of Lafikul. Later, the leaders of the organisation condemned the killing and said that there is no safety and security of common people in Kokrajhar. They also demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants and adequate compensation to the family of Lafikul Islam. Holding the State government responsible for the incident, the student body also demanded a CBI probe into the killing and exemplary punishment to the culprits.