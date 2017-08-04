



Addressing the inaugural meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned his long relationship with the late Krishnaguru and his Sewashram, and his deep belief in the sect. Sonowal recalled the dreams of the spiritual teacher about the university and assured that all possible would be done to fulfil those dreams.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that an amount of Rs 5 crore would be provided to the university. Besides, an amount of Rs 10 lakh each to 14 Krishnaguru Vidyajyotis was also announced.

Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, several MLAs and other dignitaries were also present in the function.