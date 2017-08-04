

Floodwaters of Ranganadi river submerged Bogoleejan High School in North Lakhimpur, on Wednesday. Photo: Correspondent Floodwaters of Ranganadi river submerged Bogoleejan High School in North Lakhimpur, on Wednesday. Photo: Correspondent

Most of the schools in flood-affected areas could not be opened due to inundation and unsuitability caused by floodwaters.

The Bogoleejan High School and Booleejan LP School remained submerged in floodwaters for which they remained closed after the summer vacation. Similarly, Number-1 Pachnoi Ujani LP School and Number-1 Pachnoi ME School remained closed due to inundation and silt deposits due to floodwaters from Ranganadi river.

Meanwhile, there are reports of diarrhoea, pox and other skin diseases among the flood-affected people of these areas as water began to recede in many areas. Reports of sores on feet and its swelling to rashes and pain following scratching are coming from almost all flood-affected areas of Lakhimpur district.

The Lakhimpur unit of Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association (ABITA) conducted a free medical health camp in flood-affected Bordubi-Maluwal village near Khabalughat in North Lakhimpur on Saturday. The camp was held at Bordubi-Maharichuk LP School and attended by 234 patients, who were mostly suffering from allergies. Free medicines were distributed among them during the camp.