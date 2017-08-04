GUWAHATI, Aug 3 - The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) is going to organise the 65th Yonex Sunrise All Assam Inter District and 20th Ranking Open Badminton Championship from tomorrow under the aegis of Assam Badminton Association.
The six-day tournament will be held at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here.
About 400 shuttlers are expected to join the tournament from all over the State.
The district championship will be held in five categories while the ranking tournament will be conducted in seven categories, informed GSA badminton secretary L Hemanta Singh in a release.