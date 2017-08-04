Imphal emerged champions in both the U-14 and U-19 categories. In the U-19 final, Imphal edged past Lakhimpur 34-33 in a keenly contested final while in the U-14 group, Imphal thrashed Tinsukia 35-13.

In the final of the U-17 category, host Darrang defeated Rangiya 33-27 to lift the title. Later in the closing ceremony, chief guest DN Hazarika, ADC Udalguri gave away the prizes.