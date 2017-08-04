|
Imphal boys bag kabaddi titles
Correspondent
MANGALDAI, Aug 3 - Imphal cluster bagged double crown in the Navodaya Vidyalaya Regional (Boys) Kabaddi Tournament which concluded last evening at the premises of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Darrang, Udmari near here.
Imphal emerged champions in both the U-14 and U-19 categories. In the U-19 final, Imphal edged past Lakhimpur 34-33 in a keenly contested final while in the U-14 group, Imphal thrashed Tinsukia 35-13.
In the final of the U-17 category, host Darrang defeated Rangiya 33-27 to lift the title. Later in the closing ceremony, chief guest DN Hazarika, ADC Udalguri gave away the prizes.