On the final day, India, resuming at the overnight total of 169 for three, were all out for 330. Shubhman Gill was the top scorer with 102 off 111 balls.

Riyan Parag, who was unbeaten on 25 yesterday, completed his third half century in the series as he scored 52. He hit five boundaries and a six during his 92-ball knock.

At the filing of this report, England U-19 team was 93 for two at Tea.