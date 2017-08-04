

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland (left) and Australian Cricketers' Association CEO Alistair Nicholson announce that a new deal has finally been agreed.

The players appeared to be the winners in the five-year agreement, worth an estimated Aus$500 million (US$396 million), as they retained the revenue-sharing model they had been fighting for – with women cricketers also included for the first time.

The bad-tempered stand-off had been rumbling for months, rattling the game and badly straining the players’ relationship with governing body Cricket Australia.

Some 230 cricketers had been unemployed since the end of June when their contracts expired, putting this month’s Test tour to Bangladesh under serious threat.

“Today’s agreement is the result of sensible compromises by both parties,” said CA chief James Sutherland, adding that the “core issues” had been worked out.

He said the five-year deal would “restore much certainty to the game of cricket”.

“It will allow all players – state and international players – to be contracted immediately and it will also allow the all-important tour of Bangladesh to proceed as planned.”

At the heart of the dispute had been the divisive issue of revenue-sharing.

CA wanted to scrap the model that has governed players’ salaries since their first memorandum of understanding was brokered 20 years ago.

Players have been paid a percentage of gross revenue for the past two decades, and they argued that changing the system would make them employees rather than partners with incentives to grow the game.

CA wanted to pay them from a set pool instead, with only surplus revenue shared, to give it more cash to invest in grassroots programmes and facilities.

In the end, it was the players who came out on top, with the revenue-sharing model retained.

Under the new deal, they will share up to 30 per cent of agreed revenue – 27.5 per cent of forecast revenue streams, and a 2.5 per cent performance pool.

This is estimated to be worth Aus$500 million over the next five years.

Under the previous system, male players had been sharing up to 26 per cent of revenues. – AFP