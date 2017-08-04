“The government have ordered a magisterial inquiry to find out details of the incident,” said Singh, who holds the Home portfolio, while replying to a call attention motion by opposition Congress MLA Kh Joykisan on the reported death of a woman in the custody of Andro Police station, in the on-going Assembly session on Thursday.

“Four police personnel who were on duty during the incident have been suspended from service”, the CM informed. Though he did not elaborate on the modalities of the inquiry, he termed the incident as “unfortunate.”

On Tuesday, a woman identified as Mutum Ongbi Indira (38) was reported dead inside the toilet of Andro police station in Imphal East district, sources said.

The CM informed the Assembly that Indira was picked up by the police on Monday for questioning in connection with the missing of one S Sunibala of the same locality based on a complaint by the husband of the missing housewife.

In the course of interrogation, Indira who had reportedly gone out together with Sunibala on July 25, had reportedly said that Sunibala went away with one Gopal Sharma of Kwakeithel in Imphal and she was staying with him, according to reports.

But surprisingly Indira was found hanging with a piece of cloth in the toilet a day after she was detained in police custody.

Locals tried to storm the police station after hearing the news about the suspicious death of Indira who is the mother of four children. Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been handed over to the family, police said.