Police arrested two active cadres of proscribed militants organisation KYKL while conducting frisking and checking at Lilong area in Thoubal district on Tuesday and seized two 9 mm pistols from their possession, a police release said.

In another search operation conducted at Salungpham Mayai Leikai area in Thoubal district, police arrested an active member of proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) group on Monday last, the release added. – PTI