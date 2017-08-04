Jharkhand is at the bottom of the list with only 19 per cent schools with access to electricity, Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha said in response to a written question.

The national capital along with Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Puducherry top the list with 100 per cent schools with electricity connection.

Assam has 25 per cent schools with electricity connection while Meghalaya has 28.54 per cent. Others in the list include Manipur (39.27) and Tripura (29.77). – PTI