Along with them, some former student leaders were also released by the court.

Magistrate of Aizawl district court H Lalduhsanga discharged the accused when public prosecutor RC Thanga submitted a letter withdrawing cases against them.

Criminal cases against the student leaders and former leaders were reopened recently following which they were summoned to appear before the district court for staging agitation against the then Commissioner for People with Disabilities in January last year.

Commissioner B Sairengpuii, a retired senior government official and younger sister of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla’s wife Lal Riliani, had to resign after the Mizo Students’ Union and Aizawl City College Joint Students’ Union protested her appointment, terming it as an act of nepotism on the part of the Congress Government. There was violent confrontation between the students and the police on April 21, 2016.

Different bodies of disabled persons, including the Mizoram Blind Society, also protested against the appointment of Sairengpuii, alleging that she neglected their welfare when she was holding the post of the assistant commissioner. – PTI