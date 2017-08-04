The other eight members of the Committee are Debora C Marak, MM Danggo, RC Laloo, Kennedy C Khyriem, Cherak W Momin, Charles Pyngrope, RV Lyngdoh and Joplin Scott Shylla, a statement from AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly would be held early next year. The tenure of the current Assembly ruled by Congress is ending on March 6, 2018. – PTI