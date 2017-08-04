In another incident, Thoubal district police commandos arrested a woman with 4.93 kg of opium and other incriminating articles from Wabagai Lakhai in Kakching district on Wednesday, a release said.

Meanwhile, Manipur police arrested a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Thouba) during an operation in Singjamei area in Imphal West on August 2, according to police.