Correspondent
IMPHAL, Aug 3 - Narcotics cell of Imphal West district police on Thursday seized 3.5 kg of opium worth Rs 4.5 lakh from the possession of an individual from Inter-State Bus Terminus at Khuman Lampak here, police said.
In another incident, Thoubal district police commandos arrested a woman with 4.93 kg of opium and other incriminating articles from Wabagai Lakhai in Kakching district on Wednesday, a release said.
Meanwhile, Manipur police arrested a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Thouba) during an operation in Singjamei area in Imphal West on August 2, according to police.