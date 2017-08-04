Sources said that the accused had lured the little girl while she was playing outside her house on Monday evening and raped the minor.

The victim’s parents filed an FIR on Tuesday. The juvenile was accosted by the parents a day after the incident but he denied the charges. But on Tuesday evening he fled the town in a night bus to Siliguri. He was escorted by his father and was allegedly on his way to Bihar where he hailed from.

An alert was immediately sent to Assam police from Tura PS. The driver of the bus was also alerted by the police who stopped the bus near Jogigopha. The accused was offloaded along with his father. The father has been arrested but his juvenile son was detained and interrogated before being taken to a juvenile home. He is due to be produced in a juvenile court tomorrow.