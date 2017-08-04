Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 3 - In an attempt to inspire the high school teachers of the State, city-based Assam Down Town University has taken an initiative to give the ADTU award of excellence in school teaching 2017.
The award, consisting of a citation and a cash reward of one lakh rupees, will be handed over on the occasion of Teacher’s Day on September 5 in the university’s premises.
Serving high school teachers of Assam having at least 10 years of teaching experience, with records of creating or shaping new teaching techniques, can apply. The last date of submission of applications is August 15, said a statement.