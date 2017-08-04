GU Registrar Dr SK Nath said that the candidates would be enrolled on first-come-first-served basis till August 9. Classes will begin from August 10 at the GU Arts Building.

The coaching programme will include 100 hours of classroom lectures and six full-length tests on general studies, general English and two optional subjects. However, the GU reserves the right to decide which optional subjects would be offered, depending on the preferences of the enrolled students, said the GU Registrar.

Dr Nath further stated that a minimum of 50 per cent of the total available seats will be reserved for the bonafide GU Post Graduate/M Phil students and research scholars. Statutory reservations for ST, SC, OBC and other such candidates will also apply.

The course fee is Rs 6,000 for each of the bona fide PG/M Phil students and research scholars of GU. For the other candidates, the course fee is fixed at Rs 10,000. The fees are payable in two instalments, said the GU Registrar.