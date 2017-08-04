Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 3 - The Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati has taken a strong exception to the massive traffic snarls caused as a result of the demonstrations staged by different organisations near the Dighalipukhuri from time to time.
The association said the protest programmes staged with due permission of the administration, cause great inconvenience to the general commuters, besides ambulances and other emergency services.
The association urged the State government to provide a separate place for staging such protests so that the general commuters don’t face any trouble.
It also vouched for effective regulation of the private cabs plying in the city.