The aggrieved teacher, Mehbooba Begum who teaches at the New Guwahati Adarsha Shishu Bidyalay, has lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

According to the complainant, she had booked an Uber ride from Bamunimaidam to her residence at Lachit Nagar around 2 pm, but the driver refused to enter the bylane of her residence, saying that he had another call and that she should get off there.

“When I insisted on getting down at my residence, he made a sudden dash to another road with me still in the car. I raised a hue and cry and a while later the vehicle slowed down in traffic. I managed to make him stop the car and he literally threw me out of the car, hurting me in the process,” she said.

The teacher had to undergo treatment at the MMCH. Police said that the case is being probed and that the Uber driver has also lodged a complaint against the lady teacher.