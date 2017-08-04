



Members of his family told the police that jewellery worth a sizeable amount of rupees and hard cash amounting to nearly one lakh rupees were missing from their house, hinting towards a dacoity, which might have led to Bose’s murder.

Police said two gold rings of the deceased were also missing.

“The main door was locked from inside and there were no apparent signs of anyone making a forced entry from the balcony door. We are investigating the case from all angles. Nothing can be ruled out. There are some injury marks in the upper body,” the police said.