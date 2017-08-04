



The complaint also demanded action against one Nazir Muhammed for violating Section 23 (POCSO 2012) and Section 74 (JJ Act 2015) by publishing the face of the child (without blurring) on social media (Facebook).

“Such an irresponsible action may lead to the lowering of the dignity of the child (who is in need of care and protection) and endangers the welfare of the child,” Miguel Queah, founder of UTSAH posted in his Facebook account.

UTSAH, vis-à-vis another reported incident of corporal punishment, has lodged a complaint against four teachers of the Bamunimaidam Sarkari Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalay (under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) for repeated use of corporal punishment on children in the school premises.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), according to UTSAH, has taken immediate cognizance of the complaint and directed the Commissioner and Secretary of Elementary Education, Government of Assam to take necessary action and submit the report to it within 15 days.

Further, the Commissioner and Secretary of Elementary Education has also written to the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M) to take action and submit a report to the department within seven days.