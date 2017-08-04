|
Funeral mass for Fr Michael Bhengra
GUWAHATI, Aug 3 - The funeral mass of Fr Michael Bhengra, assistant parish priest of Don Bosco Shrine, Gojapara, was held at the St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral Church here today, followed by the funeral rites at the Christian Cemetery, Uzanbazar.
Born on April 7, 1959 at Shymaguri, Dhekiajuli, Bhengra breathed his last at a city hospital at 10.15 pm on Tuesday. Bhengra was ordained a priest on February 11, 1990.
A requiem mass for the priests of the city was held at the Provincial House chapel, Panbazar on Wednesday.