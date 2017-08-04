

AJYCP protest demonstration in Guwahati on Thursday. – AT Photo

“The Lower Subansiri Hydro Electricity Project (LSHEP) was kept in abeyance by the previous Government due to strong protest by the local organisations as well as the local people. But after coming to power, the BJP-led governments in the State and at the Centre are making every possible move to complete the project as soon as possible, which reveal their hypocritical attitude towards the issue,” Palash Changmai, general secretary of the AJYCP, said.

“The recent move of both the Governments to approach the National Green Tribunal for a green signal to the project is another move that cannot be accepted by the people of Assam,” he added.

The youth body argued that in view of the havoc wrecked by the Ranganadi project, another such project, which is four times bigger in size, cannot be allowed in the State.