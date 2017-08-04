Although the Government is yet to make an official announcement about the move, the sources said, at least one change would be made in the 12-member Cabinet.

The axe is likely to fall on Snawbhalang Dhar who has earned the ire of the Chief Minister and others for “going against the interest of the Congress party.” Dhar has been accused of promoting his brother-in-law from the Khliehriat seat, which is held by Deputy Chief Minister, RC Laloo.

There have been reports that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the removal of Public Health Engineering Minister, Prestone Tynsong, and Power Minister Snawbhalang Dhar.

However, it couldn’t be confirmed whether Tynsong would also be booted out of the Cabinet. Sangma yesterday termed reshuffling as a “normal exercise.” He said nothing more should be read into such decision of the Government, which are taken from time to time.

On reports of some Congress MLAs trying to leave the party, Sangma said, “You just see who leaves and who doesn’t. I see more people joining the Congress than leaving.”