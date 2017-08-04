The five MLAs – Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha, DC Hrangkhawl, Pranajit Singha Roy and Biswabandhu Sen, who are camping in Delhi, are scheduled to meet BJP national president Amit Shah in his Delhi residence on Friday.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Tripura president Biplab Deb and party prabhari Sunil Deodhar will also attend the meeting. After the meeting with the BJP national president, the five MLAs will return here and will join the saffron brigade in a rally in front of Rabindra Bhavan on August 7.

A sizable number of Trinamool leaders and supporters will assemble in Vivekananda Stadium and move to the rally venue in front of Rabindra Bhavan. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Independent charge) Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national secretary Ram Madhav, Ajoy Jamuyal, party general secretary in charge of NE and Himanta Biswa Sarma will welcome the five MLAs to BJP fold.

However, it is not clear when two more MLAs – Dilip Sarkar and Ratan Lal Nath will join the BJP but it is confirmed that the duo will join the party very shortly.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu will visit the State on August 8 to address a rally to be organised by Janajati Morcha, tribal wing of BJP.

This is for the first time that the BJP is organising an exclusive tribal rally to display their growing influence among the tribals of Tripura. A spokesman of the Morcha said over 15,000 people will attend the rally. “The tribals are now looking for a new platform which can be trusted”, he said.