In response to a petition filed by the ED seeking permission to question Naba Kanta Patir, Md Mabud Ali Choudhury, Basanta Kumar Doley and Pabitra Kaibarta, the Court permitted the investigating officer to question them.

The Guwahati Central Jail authority has also been directed to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the interrogation.

The Court had already allowed the ED to question prime accused Rakesh Paul and Samedur Rahman in the jail after the Guwahati Zonal office of the investigating agency registered a case bearing number (ECIR/02/GWZO/2017 on April 21.