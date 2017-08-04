

The Congress leader, who arrived here today, first visited the worst-affected areas of Jainpur at Aamtola where an embankment of Ranganadi had been breached on July 9. He interacted with the affected people of the village and said he was with them at this time of distress. He also assured the villagers of raising the flood havoc issue in Parliament.

Rahul later visited the Bogoleejan area of North Lakhimpur, where the Ranganadi embankment had been breached on July 11, and interacted with the affected people there.

The Congress leader was accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Debabrata Saikia, APCC president Ripun Borah and former Bihpuria and Nowboicha MLAs Bhupen Borah and Sanjay Raj Subba, besides the president of Lakhimpur District Congress Committee, Dr Joy Prakash Das.