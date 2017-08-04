



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India is engaged with China to resolve differences, not only on the stand-off at Dokalam but all matters like border dispute, Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the blocking of UN sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit chief Masood Azhar.

“Patience and control on comments are key to resolving problems. We are maintaining patience and controlling comments,” she said in the Rajya Sabha replying to a discussion on “India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners” during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India’s policy.

She read out a statement giving details and explaining India’s position on the Dokalam stand-off which has been going on for over a month.

“War is not a solution to anything. Even after war, there has to be a dialogue. So, have dialogue without a war... Patience, control on comments and diplomacy can resolve problems,” the minister said.

She said if patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side.

“We will keep patience to resolve the issue,” Swaraj said, adding “We will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute.”

In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars.

“But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically,” the external affairs minister asserted. She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.

At the same time, Swaraj lashed out at Congress leadership for meeting Chinese Ambassador over the stand-off. She said the Congress leadership rushed to get the Chinese perspective instead of first seeking details from the own government. “You (Congress) should have first sought details from the government and then confronted the Chinese envoy,” she said. – PTI