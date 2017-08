UP resident prevented from joining

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 2 - Local people on Tuesday reportedly prevented Ibrar Khan, a resident of Allahabad, to join as Hindi teacher at Disoi Nagar ME School on the outskirts here. He had come to join in the school after reportedly obtaining an appointment letter from Director of Elementary Education, Guwahati. Khan had reportedly passed the Central TET. Police arrived at the spot and controlled the situation.