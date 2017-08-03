The Nalbari district unit of the AJYCP has been presenting the Bhaben Baruah Award since 2009. The award was first given to artiste Dulal Roy. The other recipients of the Bhaben Baruah Award are Guruji Adya Sarma (2010), Biju Phukan (2011), Nilu Chakravarty (2012), Mahananda Sarma (2013), Jibeswar Deka (2014), Achyut Lahkar (2015) and Dharani Barman (2016).

Bhaben Baruah children play competition: The 9th Bhaben Baruah memorial all Assam children’s one act play competition being organised by the Nalbari district committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad will be held on September 3, 4 and 5 at Nalbari Natyamandir. Meanwhile, a celebration committee was formed with Jayanta Hazarika as president, Nagen Saloi as working president and Gautam Kumar Sarma as general secretary respectively. The first, second and third best drama groups will be given cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 along with trophy and certificates. Each drama group can have a maximum of 10 artists and their age must be below 14 years. The plays will have to be completed within 40 minutes. Intending drama groups are requested to join before August 18.