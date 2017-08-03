The newly-inducted executive members are Amarsing Tisso, Jagat Sing Ingti, Torendra Brahma, Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan, Rupsing Teron, Ratan Teron, Pradip Rongpi, Kache Rongpipi, Pradip Diphusa, Raju Tisso and Khon Sing Rongpi. The formal order of the Hills Areas Department of Assam Government was passed on Monday.

The whole KAAC secretariat wore a festive look as hundreds of party workers and supporters from different constituencies waited enthusiastically to congratulate their leaders. After a brief halt in the CEM’s chamber they were led by Tuliram Ronghang to their respective office chambers.